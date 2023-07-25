I’m excited to be kicking off a new series called – INSPIRE HER – where I interview inspiring local women. There’s something to be said for women who work hard, stay humble and inspire those around them. I hope this new series motivates women and allows them to see that anything in life is possible when you have dreams and goals.

To kick-off this series, I was honored to interview Gail Ciampa, Food Editor at the Providence Journal. She’s been a woman who has consistently inspired others throughout her career as a journalist, but it’s much more than that. Gail has helped businesses succeed, given a voice to the Rhode Island food scene, and transformed how we consume content. It was a true delight chatting with Gail, hearing her full story and truly seeing just how much dedication, determination and devotion she has to her family and career.