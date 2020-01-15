Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Inside a Man’s Mind

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
man's mind_334946
main bkg
bkg

This morning we took you inside The Man’s Mind 

Getting the guys take on topics that have been in the headlines lately.

Our men Will Gilbert and Brendan Kirby!

-Do you continue to follow football or go to parties to watch the game even though the Pats aren’t in it? 

-Will you watch the Oscar-nominated films now that they have been announced?

-The royal shakeup: have you ever done something for a significant other or wanted them to do something for you that potentially changed the relationship: a career move, etc… 

-How do you beat the winter blues? 


Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com