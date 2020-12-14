Insanely Cool Gifts for Millennials

Young adults are among the hardest to buy for, especially in a pandemic. Social media expert Shira Lazar joins us to share ‘what’s trending’ for young adults and the gifts that will make millennials happy for the holidays.
Shira Lazar also hosts and excutive produces an Emmy nominated show called “What’s Trending” where you discover What’s Hot & What’s Not.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.