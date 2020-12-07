Industry leader discusses parties during the pandemic

December 7 is the last day for people who are eligible for Medicare to choose their Medicare plan for 2021.

Melissa Cummings, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island executive vice president and chief customer officer, explains the great benefits available with all their Medicare Advantage plans-including their $0 BlueCHiP for Medicare Value plan-such as $0 fitness memberships, $0 rides to your doctor, and $0 telehealth benefits.