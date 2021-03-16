Indoor fun for the kids

By mid-March, many families in New England are feeling cabin fever. If you are looking for some fun activities for the little ones, you will want to hear what Audrey McClelland has to say. The local mom blogger recently shared some ideas for viewers. Watch the attached clip for her tips, and be sure to check out her website for even more family-friendly ideas: MomGenerations.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.