Local book stores are part of the heart and soul of communities.
This Saturday is Independent Book Store Day a day to support local book stores and find a great read for you and the family.
We went to Books on the Square located in Providence to get the word out.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.