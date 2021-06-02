The numbers are staggering: In Rhode Island, nearly 24,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Though this is alarming, June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month — an opportunity to hold a conversation about the brain, and share the fact that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are a major public health issue. Everyone is at risk to develop Alzheimer’s, the only leading cause of death that cannot YET be prevented, cured or even slowed.

Joining us on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss further was Donna McGowan, Executive Director of The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter. Inviting you to participate in one of their many events held throughout the month, she discussed the wide variety of opportunities including:

-June 20th: The Longest Day, a day we recognize and thank the Caregivers of all types, family, friends and professionals

-June 23: Warriors of HOPE Conference hosted by MIke Montecalvo

For more info on these and other events, head to: https://www.alz.org/ri

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

