We welcomed Director, Eve Lemon and Assistant Director, Edward Lemon on the show today who talked about the Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair going on this weekend! The Rare Book Fair will take place between June 2nd and 4th in the heart of Newport. It will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera. Admission is free to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair will take place in the historic Newport Congregational Church. The congregation was gathered as Newport’s First Congregational Church in 1695. The current structure was built in 1857 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2012. The entire sanctuary, including stained glass windows, murals and ceiling murals was designed by John La Farge in 1880. This is one of only two churches in the country completely decorated by La Farge that is still in existence.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head here.