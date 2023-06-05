In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Brynn Gibson from The Food Nugget making Vietnamese Sweet & Spicy Beef.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb beef; flank, skirt, sirloin, thinly cut
- 1/4c corn starch
- 17 freshly grated ginger
- 6 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4-1/2c soy
- 1/4-1/2c water
- 1/4 c brown sugar (light or dark)
- 1tsp Red pepper flakes
- 1 bunch of scallions, cut into 2-3 in pieces
- 2 stalks of bruised lemon grass (optional)
- 6-8 basil leaves (optional)
Directions:
- Thinly slice steak into 1/4 in pieces, pound out thinly, and add to a gallon bag, or bowl, add cornstarch and coat evenly.
- Shallow fry steak in a sauté pan, one layer at a time, and reserve on a plate separately.
- Add the rest of the ingredients, other than basil and spring onion, to the pan, bring to a simmer, add the steak back in. Stir till thickened.
- Add basil and green onion.
- Serve over rice, in a taco, in steamed buns, or separately!
