In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Brynn Gibson from The Food Nugget making Vietnamese Sweet & Spicy Beef.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb beef; flank, skirt, sirloin, thinly cut
  • 1/4c corn starch
  • 17 freshly grated ginger
  • 6 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/4-1/2c soy
  • 1/4-1/2c water
  • 1/4 c brown sugar (light or dark)
  • 1tsp Red pepper flakes
  • 1 bunch of scallions, cut into 2-3 in pieces
  • 2 stalks of bruised lemon grass (optional)
  • 6-8 basil leaves (optional)

Directions:

  1. Thinly slice steak into 1/4 in pieces, pound out thinly, and add to a gallon bag, or bowl, add cornstarch and coat evenly.
  2. Shallow fry steak in a sauté pan, one layer at a time, and reserve on a plate separately.
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients, other than basil and spring onion, to the pan, bring to a simmer, add the steak back in. Stir till thickened.
  4. ﻿﻿﻿Add basil and green onion.
  5. Serve over rice, in a taco, in steamed buns, or separately!

