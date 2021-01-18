Preparing Crème Brûlée with Bob Burke from Pot au Feu

This morning we welcomed back one of our good friends, Bob Burke from Pot au Feu. Preparing a delicious Crème Brûlée, we learned how you can try this in your own kitchen while getting the scoop on the latest happenings at Pot au Feu. Try it yourself by following Bob’s instructions below.

For more info on Pot au Feu, including their menu & more, visit: https://potaufeuri.com/dev/

For the latest from GoProvidence, head to: https://www.goprovidence.com/

INGREDIENTS: 2 qts. Heavy cream (cooled to 140 after heating), 2 Vanilla beans, split and scraped, 1 C Granulated sugar, 16 Egg yolks, fresh

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Overview: This is a vanilla flavored custard dessert topped with caramelized sugar. It is cooked in a water bath so it does not burn. Finished by topping with sugar and carmelised under the salamander.

Method:

Place cream, vanilla seeds and pods into a sauce pan. Gently heat the cream until it boils. Immediately remove from heat. Let vanilla steep in cream until cream cools to 140 degrees.

Whisk yolks and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add vanilla cream to yolks in a slow stream – stirring constantly but not making foam.

Pour custard into 8 soup bowls and bake in pie tin water bath @300f for 1 hr. Turning trays halfway through cooking. Center should be firm and not jiggle when shaken.

Reserve vanilla pods, dry them and stick into vanilla sugar

It may be necessary to add 2 extra yolks during humid summer months. Shelf life: 12 days

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

