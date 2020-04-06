Make Apple Carrot Muffins at Home

Looking for something whip up while in the comfort of your own home? Try this recipe from Bella Foodie as Ashley Tresoline joined us over video with this recipe today!

INGREDIENTS:

-1 & 1/2 Cups of Oat Flour (or any Flour of your choice)

-3/4 Cup of Rolled Oats

-1/3 Cup of Ground Flax Seed

-1 Tsp Cinnamon

-1/2 Tsp Ground Ginger

-1 Tsp Ground Nutmeg

-1 Tsp Baking Powder

-1/2 Tsp Baking Soda

-1/2 Tsp Sea Salt

-3/4 Cups Shredded Carrots

-1 Medium Apple, Chopped

-1/4 Cup, Maple Syrup

-2 Tbs Coconut Oil, Melted

-1 Tbs Vanilla extract

-1 1/2 Cups, Unsweetened Almond Milk

Preheat oven to 375F, line muffin tins with liners. In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and mix. Note: a Whisk works great. In a separate bowl, combine all wet ingredients and mix well. Pour wet ingredients over dry and mix until well combined. Spoon mixture into muffin liners (makes about 12) and bake for 18-22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

NOTE: Wet ingredients are liquid ingredients and anything else wet in the recipe such as apples or carrots.

