In the Kitchen: Boneless Cranberry Stuffed Pork Chops

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Tom Babbit from Tumblesalts Cafe in North Providence making their Boneless Cranberry Stuffed Pork Chops.
Ingredients for Pork Chop:
- 2-12 ounce boneless pork chops (about 1 ¾” thick)
- Flour for pan
- Chicken stock to deglaze
Ingredients for Stuffing:
- 1 cup of wild rice, cooked
- 1 cup chicken stock
- ½ cup mirepoix (diced red onion, carrots, and celery sautéed in butter)
- Half of a Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and diced
- ¼ dried cranberries
Ingredients for Glaze:
- ¼ cup of sugar
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ cup chicken stock
- ½ cup hard apple cider
- 1 Granny Smith apple peeled, cored, and sliced
- ½ red onion sliced
- ¼ tsp dried shallot
- ¼ cup of Grand Marnier liqueur
- ¼ fresh cranberries
- ¼ cup butter
- ½ tsp flour
- Olive oil for pan
Directions for Pork Chop:
- Using a sharp paring knife, cut a 2-3 inch slit in each pork chop, forming a pocket. Do not cut through.
- Fill each pork chop with half the stuffing (about ½ cup). Secure with butcher twine.
- Flour pan, sear on both sides, about 4 minutes each.
- Deglaze pan with chicken stock.
- Bake 8 more minutes to finish in 450 degree oven, or until heated through. Flip four minutes through. Set aside to rest.
Directions for Stuffing:
- Combine ingredients in skillet and simmer until liquid is absorbed.
- Set aside.
Assembly:
- Set pork chop on plate.
- Remove butcher twine.
- Add any juices to glaze, stir, and drizzle glaze over pork chop.
- Serve with roasted fingerling potatoes and your favorite vegetable.
- Enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.