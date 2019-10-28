Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Boneless Cranberry Stuffed Pork Chops

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Tom Babbit from Tumblesalts Cafe in North Providence making their Boneless Cranberry Stuffed Pork Chops.

Ingredients for Pork Chop:
  • 2-12 ounce boneless pork chops (about 1 ¾” thick)
  • Flour for pan
  • Chicken stock to deglaze
Ingredients for Stuffing:
  • 1 cup of wild rice, cooked
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • ½ cup mirepoix (diced red onion, carrots, and celery sautéed in butter)
  • Half of a Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and diced
  • ¼ dried cranberries
Ingredients for Glaze:
  • ¼ cup of sugar
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ½ cup chicken stock
  • ½ cup hard apple cider
  • 1 Granny Smith apple peeled, cored, and sliced
  • ½ red onion sliced
  • ¼ tsp dried shallot
  • ¼ cup of Grand Marnier liqueur
  • ¼ fresh cranberries
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ½ tsp flour
  • Olive oil for pan
Directions for Pork Chop:
  1. Using a sharp paring knife, cut a 2-3 inch slit in each pork chop, forming a pocket. Do not cut through.  
  2. Fill each pork chop with half the stuffing (about ½ cup).  Secure with butcher twine.  
  3. Flour pan, sear on both sides, about 4 minutes each.  
  4. Deglaze pan with chicken stock.
  5. Bake 8 more minutes to finish in 450 degree oven, or until heated through.  Flip four minutes through.  Set aside to rest.
Directions for Stuffing:
  1. Combine ingredients in skillet and simmer until liquid is absorbed. 
  2. Set aside.
Assembly:
  1. Set pork chop on plate. 
  2. Remove butcher twine. 
  3. Add any juices to glaze, stir, and drizzle glaze over pork chop. 
  4. Serve with roasted fingerling potatoes and your favorite vegetable. 
  5. Enjoy!

