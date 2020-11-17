In the Kitchen: Zucchini Cakes

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen, Nick Rabar joined us from Avenue N making Parmesan Zucchini Cakes with Spicy Red Sauce.
Ingredients:
- 2 each medium size Zucchini, grated
- 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
- 1/4 cup All Purpose Flour
- 1 Egg, cracked and whipped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- Olive Oil as needed
Directions:
- Combine zucchini, parmesan, flour, egg and salt.
- Fry in oil over medium – high heat until crispy.
- Serve with spicy red sauce. (optional)
