In the Kitchen: Zippy Shrimp Appetizer

In the kitchen today we welcome back the owner of The Breachway Grill, Craig Marr, making their Zippy Shrimp appetizer. This dish serves two and is best enjoyed with Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc wine.
Ingredients:
- 4 large sautéed shrimp
- grape tomatoes
- butter
- white wine
- garlic
- spinach
- salt and pepper
- crushed red pepper
- parmesan cheese
- olives
Directions:
- In a sauté pan heat up shrimp, butter and garlic until shrimp turns pink on one side.
- Add spinach, tomatoes, olives, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper and wine then reduce.
- Toss with parmesan cheese and plate with focaccia bread.
- Garnish with lemon slice.
