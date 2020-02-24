In the Kitchen: Zeppole

GoProvidence.com brings us Head Baker Paul Dulude from Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery making Zeppole.
Ingredients for Zeppole Filling:
- 4 cups Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery whole milk
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup Ricotta cheese
- ½ cup corn starch
- ¼ cup water
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 Tsp. artificial rum flavor
Directions for Zeppole Filling:
- In a 4 qt stock pot put the whole milk, granulated sugar and ricotta cheese.
- Place on the stove over medium high heat, do not stir.
- Prepare the next step while heating the milk mixture.
- Place the cornstarch water, egg yolks and rum flavor in a medium sized mixing bowl. Using wire whisk, blend everything together making sure no lumps remain.
- Ladle approximately ½ cup of the warming milk to the bowl and whisk together. As the milk begins to simmer slowly, add the warmed egg mixture in a steady stream while whisking constantly. The filling will begin to thicken as you add more of the egg mixture. When everything is in the pot the filling should be thickened, remove from the heat.
- Transfer to a shallow dish/plate and cover with plastic wrap directly on the surface of the filling to avoid a skin being formed. Allow to cool 6 hours or overnight.
Ingredients for Zeppole Pate a choux (shell) Recipe:
- 4 ounces soybean oil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs plus 1 egg white
Directions for for Zeppole Pate a choux (shell) Recipe:
- Bring butter, sugar, salt, and 1 cup of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat.
- Using a wooden spoon, quickly stir in flour.
- Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until mixture pulls away from sides and a film forms on the bottom of the pan, about 3 minutes.
- Transfer to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
- Mix on low speed until slightly cooled, about 1 minute. Raise speed to medium; add whole eggs, 1 at a time, until a soft peak forms when batter is touched with your finger. If the peak does not form, lightly beat the remaining egg white, and mix it into batter a little at a time until it does.
- Using a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip, pipe the zeppole to the desired size on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet.
- Bake in a 360 degree oven for 45-60 minutes depending on the size of the shells. They should puff up significantly in the oven and be a golden brown when done.
- Allow to cool completely before filling.
Whipped Cream Recipe:
- 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery heavy cream
- In a large bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks are just about to form.
- Beat in vanilla and sugar until peaks form. Make sure not to over-beat, cream will then become lumpy and butter-like.
Assembly:
- The shells can be split and filled with the pastry cream filling.
- Replace the top, decorate with a rosette of whipped cream and a stemmed cherry.
- Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve or refrigerate.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.