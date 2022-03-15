This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.
Today she is showing us how we can make use out of our leftovers by making yogurt marinated chicken fingers.
Ingredients:
- 1.25 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1.5 cup plain greek yogurt (divided)
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt (divided)
- 1 teaspoon old bay seasoning (or chili powder)
- 1-2 cups breadcrumbs (unseasoned and finely ground)
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter (divided)
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Slice the chicken into 4 inch long strips that are about 1-2 inches wide (though any shape you prefer will be ok).
- Place chicken in a bowl. Add ½ cup of the yogurt, 1 teaspoon of salt, and the Old Bay Seasoning. Stir to combine.
- Place bread crumbs on a rimmed baking sheet or pie pan. Press each piece of chicken into the breadcrumbs firmly – but without breaking the chicken; you want the breadcrumbs to stick. Move to a plate and repeat until all are coated. Set aside.
- Use a large frying pan (cast iron is great here) and add the oil and butter to the pan over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add chicken to the pan in one layer. The pieces can be close together but not touching. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side, or until it’s browned on all sides and just cooked through. Adjust heat higher or lower to maintain a sizzle and the ability to brown the chicken but not burn it. Remove and repeat with another batch until done.
