In the Kitchen: W’s Wood Fired Pizza

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef William Fritz from W’s Wood Fired Pizza making a chicken parm pizza and a fig, arugula, goat cheese and honey pizza. W’s Wood Fired Pizza is a mobile wood fired oven that will bring artisan wood fired pizza to your next event. Check out their social media to see where they will pop up next.

Ingredients:
  • Chicken
  • Mozzarela Cheese
  • Grated Parmesan Cheese
  • Fig
  • Arugula
  • Goat Cheese
  • Honey

