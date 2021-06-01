In the Kitchen: W’s Wood Fired Pizza

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef William Fritz from W’s Wood Fired Pizza making a chicken parm pizza and a fig, arugula, goat cheese and honey pizza. W’s Wood Fired Pizza is a mobile wood fired oven that will bring artisan wood fired pizza to your next event. Check out their social media to see where they will pop up next.
Ingredients:
- Chicken
- Mozzarela Cheese
- Grated Parmesan Cheese
- Fig
- Arugula
- Goat Cheese
- Honey
