In the Kitchen: Wood Roasted Half Chicken with Ramps

In the kitchen today, GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Kevin Duffney from Pranzi Catering & Events making Wood Roasted Half Chicken with Ramps. It is a cold smoked slow roasted organic air chilled chicken with pickled ramps and Anaheim pepper aioli and parmesan smashed red bliss potatoes.
Ingredients and Directions for Chicken and Rub:
- 1 Whole Chicken / Cut and Quartered
Rub-
- 1T Salt
- 1T Pepper
- 2 T Chop garlic
- 2T Smoked Paprika
- 2T Whole Grain Mustard
- 2T Tamari
- 2T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Roast in oven at 350 for 25 minutes or until poultry reached 165 degrees
Ingredients and Directions for Pickled Ramps:
- 8 oz Ramps
- 2 cups Rice Vinegar
- 2 cups Red Wine Vinegar
- 1T Black Mustard Seed
- 1 T Black peppercorns
- 1T fennel seeds
- 3 Bay Leaves
- 1T Red Pepper Flakes
- 2 T Salt
- 2T Sugar
- 2T Honey
- Bring everything to a slow boil.
- Add ramps & cool .
Ingredients and Directions for Ramp & Anaheim Chili Aioli:
- ½ C Egg Yolks / Pasteurized
- ¼ C White Vinegar
- 12 Charred Ramps
- 2 Charred & Peeled Chilis
- 1 T Salt
- 1 T Pepper
- 1 T Tabasco
- 1 Oz Roasted Garlic
- ½ C Olive Oil
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- Mix all ingredients in a blender except oil.
- Drizzle oil while blender is pureeing.
Ingredients and Directions for Parmesan Smashed Red Bliss Potatoes:
- 1 dozen Small Red Potatoes
- Pinch Salt
- Pinch Pepper
- 2 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 T Butter
- 2 T Pecorino Romano Cheese
- ¼ C Shredded Parmesan
- Boil potatoes until soft.
- Drain and press flat with a pan.
- Plate in oven safe pan and then sprinkle with remaining ingredients.
- Bake in oven at 400 degrees F for 20-25 minutes.
