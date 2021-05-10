In the Kitchen: Wood Roasted Half Chicken with Ramps

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Kevin Duffney from Pranzi Catering & Events making Wood Roasted Half Chicken with Ramps. It is a cold smoked slow roasted organic air chilled chicken with pickled ramps and Anaheim pepper aioli and parmesan smashed red bliss potatoes.

Ingredients and Directions for Chicken and Rub:
  • 1 Whole Chicken / Cut and Quartered

Rub-  

  • 1T Salt
  • 1T Pepper
  • 2 T Chop garlic
  • 2T Smoked Paprika
  • 2T Whole Grain Mustard
  • 2T Tamari
  • 2T Extra Virgin Olive Oil  
  1. Roast in oven at 350 for 25 minutes  or until poultry reached 165 degrees
Ingredients and Directions for Pickled Ramps:
  • 8 oz Ramps
  • 2 cups Rice Vinegar
  • 2 cups Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1T Black Mustard Seed
  • 1 T Black peppercorns
  • 1T fennel seeds
  • 3 Bay Leaves
  • 1T Red Pepper Flakes
  • 2 T Salt
  • 2T Sugar
  • 2T Honey
  1. Bring everything to a slow boil.
  2. Add ramps & cool . 
Ingredients and Directions for Ramp & Anaheim Chili Aioli:
  • ½ C Egg Yolks / Pasteurized
  • ¼ C White Vinegar
  • 12 Charred Ramps
  • 2 Charred & Peeled Chilis
  • 1 T Salt
  • 1 T Pepper
  • 1 T Tabasco
  • 1 Oz Roasted Garlic
  • ½ C Olive Oil
  • 1 oz Lemon Juice
  1. Mix all ingredients in a blender except oil.
  2. Drizzle oil while blender is pureeing.
Ingredients and Directions for Parmesan Smashed Red Bliss Potatoes:
  • 1 dozen Small Red Potatoes
  • Pinch Salt
  • Pinch Pepper
  • 2 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 T Butter
  • 2 T Pecorino Romano Cheese
  • ¼ C Shredded Parmesan
  1. Boil potatoes until soft.
  2. Drain and press flat with a pan.
  3. Plate in oven safe pan and then sprinkle with remaining ingredients.
  4. Bake in oven at 400 degrees F for 20-25 minutes.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams