In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Head Chef of W’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza Oven, Will Fritz. He is making a chicken, bacon, ranch pizza and a meatball and mushroom pizza on gluten free crust.

Ingredients for the CBR-Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza:

  • Mozzarella Cheese
  • Beer Braised Chicken Thighs
  • Chopped Bacon
  • Ranch Dressing 

Ingredients for the Meatball and Mushroom Gluten Free Pizza:

  • Housemade Red Sauce
  • Mozzarella Cheese
  • Meatball
  • Mushroom

