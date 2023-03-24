In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Head Chef of W’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza Oven, Will Fritz. He is making a chicken, bacon, ranch pizza and a meatball and mushroom pizza on gluten free crust.

Ingredients for the CBR-Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza:

Mozzarella Cheese

Beer Braised Chicken Thighs

Chopped Bacon

Ranch Dressing

Ingredients for the Meatball and Mushroom Gluten Free Pizza:

Housemade Red Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball

Mushroom