In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Head Chef of W’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza Oven, Will Fritz. He is making a chicken, bacon, ranch pizza and a meatball and mushroom pizza on gluten free crust.
Ingredients for the CBR-Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza:
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Beer Braised Chicken Thighs
- Chopped Bacon
- Ranch Dressing
Ingredients for the Meatball and Mushroom Gluten Free Pizza:
- Housemade Red Sauce
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Meatball
- Mushroom
