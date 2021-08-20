In the Kitchen with The Neighbor’s Kitchen & Bar

This morning we welcomed Rob Kenerson from The Neighbor’s Kitchen & Bar to The Rhode Show kitchen. Not only are they our Rhody Deal of the day but he also prepared a delicious Reuben Sandwich.

To learn more about The Neighbor’s Kitchen & Bar, visit: https://www.theneighborsri.com/

To grab today’s Rhody Deal (A $40 Gift Certificate for $20), head to: https://wpri.halfoffdeal.com/

To prepare the Reuben from the show today, follow Rob’s instructions

Reuben Sandwich:

2 pieces rye Bread

2 slices swiss cheese

6 oz homemade corned beef

4 kosher Pickle chips

1 oz sauerkraut

House Thousand Island Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped yellow onion

2 tbsp ketchup

2 tbsp pickle relish

1 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Heat a skillet on high heat, place corned beef in pan and sear. When the beef is browned, remove from the pan. Reduce the pan to low heat, butter the rye bread and place in pan. Place a piece of Swiss on each piece of bread. One one piece, layer the dressing, pickles, and sauerkraut, then add corned beef. Finish by covering the sandwich with the other piece of rye.

