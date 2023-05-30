This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Chef Julie from SoCo Vedge as she prepared a Watermelon Tuna Poke Bowl.
For more info, visit: https://socovedgeri.com/
Main Ingredients:
- Watermelon
- Marinated with: rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, spices
- Seasoned sushi rice
- Carrots
- Cucumbers
- Radish
- Edamame
- Sriracha aioli (house made vegan mayo, sriracha)
