In the Kitchen with Rosalina

This morning in “The Rhode Show” Kitchen we welcomed Chef Lauren Lynch from Rosalina. Joining us courtesy of Go Providence, she prepared a delicious Caprese Tortellini Salad. Find the recipe below!

For more info on Rosalina – located at 50 Aborn St in Providence – head to: https://www.facebook.com/rosalinarestaurant/

For the latest happenings in the Capital City, check out GoProvidence here: https://www.goprovidence.com/

Caprese Tortellini Salad

16 oz spinach and cheese tortellini (you can purchase fresh from deli section at grocery store, freezer section or gourmet pasta store such as Venda Ravioli.)

1 cup Heirloom tomatoes (diced into bite size pieces)

8 oz ball of fresh mozzarella cheese

Basil vinaigrette (recipe as follows):

8 oz fresh basil

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup canola oil

4 oz. lemon juice

4 oz honey

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Chop basil and combine all ingredients in food processor or blender until smooth and emulsified.

Cook tortellini according to package instructions, rinse under cold water, toss with tomatoes and basil vinaigrette, chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes. To serve, slice fresh mozzarella and top with chilled tortellini salad. Garnish with a few springs of basil and some fresh cracked pepper.

