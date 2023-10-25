Wednesday means it’s time for a visit from Avenue N’s Nick Rabar! Today he dazzled us by preparing Angry Chicken Wings.

Check out the recipe below and learn more about Avenue N Restaurant Group here: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/

Angry Chicken Wings



Recipe Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 8 – 10

Ingredients:

-3# Chicken Wings

-1/4 cup Gochujang

-1 Tablespoon Chili Paste

-1 Tablespoon Sugar

-1 teaspoon Sesame Oil

-1 teaspoon Soy Sauce

-1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar

-1 teaspoon Ginger, minced

-1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

-1 teaspoon Scallion, minced

-1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds, toasted



Directions:

Combine all ingredients and bake at 450 until cooked through. (Note: Save a little sauce for

when they are cooked to recoat them