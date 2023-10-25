Wednesday means it’s time for a visit from Avenue N’s Nick Rabar! Today he dazzled us by preparing Angry Chicken Wings.
Check out the recipe below and learn more about Avenue N Restaurant Group here: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/
Angry Chicken Wings
Recipe Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 8 – 10
Ingredients:
-3# Chicken Wings
-1/4 cup Gochujang
-1 Tablespoon Chili Paste
-1 Tablespoon Sugar
-1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
-1 teaspoon Soy Sauce
-1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar
-1 teaspoon Ginger, minced
-1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
-1 teaspoon Scallion, minced
-1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds, toasted
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and bake at 450 until cooked through. (Note: Save a little sauce for
when they are cooked to recoat them
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.