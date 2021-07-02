In the Kitchen with Madrid Bakery

This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen, we closed out the week with some delicious treats courtesy of Madrid European Bakery. Joining us to discuss all that they have to offer and to show us how to prepare one of their favorites, The Coconut Macaron, was Sergio Mendoza.

For more info on the Bakery, located in Wayland Sq., Providence, head to: https://www.madrideuropeanbakery.com/

If you would like to attempt it on your own, here is Sergio’s recipe below.

-1 lb egg whites

-2 lb granulated sugar (regular)

-1 lb desiccated coconut (dry coconut)

-1 tsp of Salt

-Flavor: 1 tsp vanilla flavor

Option: 

-Lemon, orange, lime zest.

-Cocoa powder(2 tbsp)

-Ground cinnamon 

-Instant coffee

-Boil water bath, to reach between 155-160F

-Add the coconut and cool it down to room temperature or cold feeling.

-Pipe or scoop out

-Bake at 375F

