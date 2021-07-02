In the Kitchen with Madrid Bakery

This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen, we closed out the week with some delicious treats courtesy of Madrid European Bakery. Joining us to discuss all that they have to offer and to show us how to prepare one of their favorites, The Coconut Macaron, was Sergio Mendoza.

For more info on the Bakery, located in Wayland Sq., Providence, head to: https://www.madrideuropeanbakery.com/

If you would like to attempt it on your own, here is Sergio’s recipe below.

-1 lb egg whites

-2 lb granulated sugar (regular)

-1 lb desiccated coconut (dry coconut)

-1 tsp of Salt

-Flavor: 1 tsp vanilla flavor

Option:

-Lemon, orange, lime zest.

-Cocoa powder(2 tbsp)

-Ground cinnamon

-Instant coffee

-Boil water bath, to reach between 155-160F

-Add the coconut and cool it down to room temperature or cold feeling.

-Pipe or scoop out

-Bake at 375F

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

