This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were thrilled to welcome Chef Milena Pagan from Little Sister as she prepared some delicious Puerto Rican cuisine including: Arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), Pernil (roasted pork), and Pasteles.
For more info on Little Sister, visit: https://www.littlesisterpvd.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.