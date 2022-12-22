This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed back our friend Chef Kev D as he prepared Pan Seared Prime Ribeye and Soy Chili Glaze.
Follow him and learn more by visiting: https://www.chefkevd.com/
