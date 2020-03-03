In the Kitchen with Chaska

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Chef Sunil Sodadas from Chaska who prepared Brussels Sprout Thoran.

You can learn more about the restaurant here: https://www.facebook.com/chaskarestaurantri/

They were our Rhody Deal of the day but have SOLD OUT. We have plenty of other deals available though! Check them out: https://wpri.halfoffdeal.com/

Prepare the dish at home.

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz Brussels Sprouts

1 Onion, chopped

4 Green Onions

2 Red Chiles, dried

2 oz Black Mustard Seeds

4-6 Curry Leaves

2 oz Coconut, grated

2 tbsp Coconut Milk

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1/2 tsp Thoran Masala Spice Blend

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1/2 tbsp Black Pepper

Cilantro

Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

-Cut brussels sprouts ends off and cut in half. Use the brussels sprouts petals as well (this adds crunch).

-Toss brussels sprouts in a bowl with olive oil, salt, and black pepper.

-Set oven to 375 degrees and roast brussels sprouts on sheet pan for 7 minutes.

-In a wok-style pan, put olive oil, mustard seeds, green onions, dried red chiles, chopped white onions, and curry leaves. Sprinkle pinch of salt, turmeric, and thoran masala spice blend. Add in shredded coconut. Cook mixture for 2 minutes.

-Add 1 tbsp of coconut milk to the mixture and then toss brussels sprouts in the mixture for 2 minutes.

-Plate and garnish with shredded coconut and cilantro.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

