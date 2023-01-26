This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Lyslie Smith of Basil & Bunny.

She prepared delicious Vegan Blueberry Pancakes layered with blueberry compote and topped with their house-made cinnamon granola, cornflowers and warm maple syrup.

For more info, head to: https://basilandbunny.com/

Basil & Bunny Blueberry Vegan Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • Flour 
  • Salt
  • Baking Powder 
  • Maple Syrup
  • Oat Milk 
  • Vegan Butter 

Toppings:

  • Cinnamon Granola or your favorite 
  • Maple Syrup
  • Blueberry Compote 
  • Cornflowers 

To make the perfect blueberry stack:

  1. Layer 2 pancakes on a plate 
  2. Add a layer of Blueberry compote 
  3. Layer 2 more pancakes on top of the compote and repeat with more blueberry compote 
  4. Finish with cinnamon granola and cornflowers 

