This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Lyslie Smith of Basil & Bunny.
She prepared delicious Vegan Blueberry Pancakes layered with blueberry compote and topped with their house-made cinnamon granola, cornflowers and warm maple syrup.
For more info, head to: https://basilandbunny.com/
Basil & Bunny Blueberry Vegan Pancakes
Ingredients:
- Flour
- Salt
- Baking Powder
- Maple Syrup
- Oat Milk
- Vegan Butter
Toppings:
- Cinnamon Granola or your favorite
- Maple Syrup
- Blueberry Compote
- Cornflowers
To make the perfect blueberry stack:
- Layer 2 pancakes on a plate
- Add a layer of Blueberry compote
- Layer 2 more pancakes on top of the compote and repeat with more blueberry compote
- Finish with cinnamon granola and cornflowers
