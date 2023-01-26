This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed Lyslie Smith of Basil & Bunny.

She prepared delicious Vegan Blueberry Pancakes layered with blueberry compote and topped with their house-made cinnamon granola, cornflowers and warm maple syrup.

For more info, head to: https://basilandbunny.com/

Basil & Bunny Blueberry Vegan Pancakes

Ingredients:

Flour

Salt

Baking Powder

Maple Syrup

Oat Milk

Vegan Butter

Toppings:

Cinnamon Granola or your favorite

Maple Syrup

Blueberry Compote

Cornflowers

To make the perfect blueberry stack:

Layer 2 pancakes on a plate Add a layer of Blueberry compote Layer 2 more pancakes on top of the compote and repeat with more blueberry compote Finish with cinnamon granola and cornflowers