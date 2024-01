This morning we welcomed Lyslie Smith from Basil & Bunny as she prepared the Bunny Crunchwrap Supreme.

Check out the ingredients below and learn more about Basil & Bunny here: https://basilandbunny.com/

Ingredients:

Flour Tortilla

B&B Cashew Nacho Cheeze

Black Beans

Seasoned Plant-Based grounds

Corn Tortilla Chips

Garlic Aioli

Tomato

Lettuce

Shedded Plant Based Cheddar

Fresh Lime Juice

B&B Cashew Nacho Cheeze Ingredients

Carrots

Cashews

Garlic

Salt

Nutritional Yeast

Agave