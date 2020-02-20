In the Kitchen with Alpine Country Club

This morning in Kitchen we welcomed Executive Chef Mario Santilli from Alpine Country Club. Below are the Ingredients and Instructions to prepare his Pineapple Sweet Chilli Salmon/Grilled Sweet Potato and Roasted Asparagus.

To learn more about Alpine, visit: https://www.alpinecc.com/

Ingredients: Fresh Salmon – 10 oz, Diced Pineapple – 2 oz, Sweet Chilli Sauce – 3 oz, 1 Sweet potato – sliced, Asparagus 4 oz, Salt an Pepper to taste, Butter -1 tsp, White wine – 2oz, Green onions – for garnish.

Instructions:

Pineapple Sweet Chili Salmon

-Season salmon with salt pepper

-Place a Saute pan on the stove, add 3 oz of vegetable oil, when the pan is hot sear the salmon on both sides for 2 minutes (save the pan)

-Put the salmon on a roasting pan, put in the oven at 350 degrees and cook to 145 degrees

-Put asparagus on a roasting pan, add a pinch of salt, pepper, and oil and roast at 350 degrees for 5-8 minutes

-Peel the sweet potato, cut into circles about 1 inch thick, and roast or grill them until they are soft.

-In the Saute Pan add butter, and pineapple, cook the pineapple until it starts to caramelize and add the white wine.

-Cook the white wine down for about two minutes and then add the sweet chilli sauce. (you can buy this at any market)

On the plate:

Put the sweet potatoes around the inside of the dish, then place the asparagus laying down across the sweet potatoes, then take the salmon and place it on the asparagus, poor the sauce right over the salmon.





