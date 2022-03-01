Alison Mountford joined us from Ends & Stems.

It’s all part of The Rhode Show’s “What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest”

Warm Salad with Mushrooms, Ham, and Toasted Croutons

crusty bread (country style, ½ a loaf – about 8 ounces)

7 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)

.5 teaspoon kosher salt

.5 teaspoon black pepper

2 clove garlic (coarsely chopped)

1-2 anchovy filets

.25 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 Tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 head escarole, or mixed leafy greens/lettuce

PREHEAT OVEN TO 350°F

MUSHROOMS + HAM

Chop and saute until crispy in a pan. Remove from pan and set aside.

BREAD

Remove crust, and tear bread into 1″ pieces (go for about 5 cups. Save the crust and make breadcrumbs!).

Toss bread and 3 Tablespoons oil on a large rimmed baking sheet, squeezing bread so it absorbs oil evenly; season with salt and pepper. Spread out bread pieces in an even layer and bake, tossing occasionally, until crisp on the outside but still chewy in the center, 10 – 15 minutes. Let croutons cool.

VINAIGRETTE

Meanwhile, in the same pan, heat the remaining 4 Tablespoons oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 2 minutes. Add anchovies and, using a spoon, mash into the oil. Add red pepper flakes and remove the skillet from heat. Add vinegar, scraping up any bits; season vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Just before serving, toss escarole, croutons, and warm vinaigrette in a large bowl until escarole is slightly wilted; season with salt, pepper.