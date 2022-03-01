Alison Mountford joined us from Ends & Stems.
It’s all part of The Rhode Show’s “What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest”
Warm Salad with Mushrooms, Ham, and Toasted Croutons
crusty bread (country style, ½ a loaf – about 8 ounces)
7 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)
.5 teaspoon kosher salt
.5 teaspoon black pepper
2 clove garlic (coarsely chopped)
1-2 anchovy filets
.25 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 head escarole, or mixed leafy greens/lettuce
PREHEAT OVEN TO 350°F
MUSHROOMS + HAM
Chop and saute until crispy in a pan. Remove from pan and set aside.
BREAD
Remove crust, and tear bread into 1″ pieces (go for about 5 cups. Save the crust and make breadcrumbs!).
Toss bread and 3 Tablespoons oil on a large rimmed baking sheet, squeezing bread so it absorbs oil evenly; season with salt and pepper. Spread out bread pieces in an even layer and bake, tossing occasionally, until crisp on the outside but still chewy in the center, 10 – 15 minutes. Let croutons cool.
VINAIGRETTE
Meanwhile, in the same pan, heat the remaining 4 Tablespoons oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 2 minutes. Add anchovies and, using a spoon, mash into the oil. Add red pepper flakes and remove the skillet from heat. Add vinegar, scraping up any bits; season vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
Just before serving, toss escarole, croutons, and warm vinaigrette in a large bowl until escarole is slightly wilted; season with salt, pepper.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.