In the Kitchen: Wild Mushroom and Scallop Risotto

Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Fehmi Khalifa from The Tipsy Toboggan making Wild Mushroom and Scallop Risotto.

Ingredients and directions for risotto:

1 box Arborio rice

1 cup diced white onions

1 qt warmed vegetable broth

2 cups white wine

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Kosher salt to taste

In a medium size stock pot, add oil & onions and sauté on medium heat for two minutes. Add arborio rice and toss with sautéed onions. Add white wine and salt while stirring. Ladle vegetable broth in one ladle at a time while stirring on low heat until all broth is absorbed. This process should take about 45 minutes. Rice should be firm but creamy, not soupy or hard.

Ingredients and directions for chutney:

2 cups dried cranberries

2 cups orange marmalade

1 cup apple cider vinegar

Incorporate all ingredients and let stand for 24 hours

Ingredients and directions for plating:

24 large, dry sea scallops

4 cups heavy cream

4 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese

2 lbs of mixed chopped wild mushrooms

In a large sauté pan, using a little oil sauté wild mushrooms until soft. Add heavy cream and risotto, reduce down until hot, finish with Parmesan cheese. In separate sauté pan, set on medium/high heat. Using a little oil, sear scallops until golden on both sides and no longer translucent. Serve seared scallops over wild mushroom risotto topped with a small dollop of cranberry orange chutney.

