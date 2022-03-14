Go Providence brought us Chef Peter Pariseau from Wicked Good Bar & Grill to show us how to make Whiskey Glazed Steak Tips – perfect for St. Patrick’s Day! Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

1 lb. of Sirloin

4 oz. Broccoli

4 oz. Cauliflower

3 Large Idaho Potatoes

1 Vidalia Onion

Ingredients for the Glaze:

4-6 oz. Ketchup

2 tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

Worcestershire Sauce a few Dashes

1 tbsp. Grey Poupon Mustard

2 tbsp. Brown Sugar

2-3oz. Jameson Irish Whiskey

Ingredients for the Puree:

3 Large Carrots

10% oil to Coat

1 Pint Heavy Cream

½ lb. Butter to start, ½ more if needed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Peel potatoes, use melon baller to scoop pearl shape out of potatoes. Cook potatoes in a pan on stove top, starting in cold salted water over medium high heat. Potatoes are done when just slightly fork tender. Strain potatoes from hot water and run under cold water until water runs clear and potatoes are cool. Set aside submerged in water. Peel carrots, coat with oil and salt and pepper. Roast at 400 degrees until tender and slightly caramelized. Heat heavy cream and half pound butter together to a low simmer. Peel off outer layer of carrots and puree the inside. Slowly incorporate the cream butter mix while blending until carrots become a smooth puree. Store warm. Whisk together all ingredients of glaze except whiskey. Cut broccoli and cauliflower into florets, blanch in salted boiling water until just tender. Pull and cool in ice water. Cut sirloin into ½ inch to ¾ inch size cubes. Marinate in oil and salt & pepper. Julienne onion and add half to marinade. Reserve other half. Before beginning to cook, drain and pat dry potatoes. And drained veggies. Heat small amount of oil in sauté pan. Once hot but not at smoke point add in steak tips. Quickly sear on all sides. Remove pan from heat. While away from flame, add in whiskey to deglaze the pan. (Whiskey vapor will ignite over open flame, be careful when returning to heat. If flame ignites just let it burn off don’t shake the pan.) After alcohol has evaporated add in glaze. Simmer tips on low medium heat until glaze thickens and desired doneness achieved. (About 10 min.) While tips are simmering, use either a skillet to shallow frying pan or deep fryer to cook potatoes. Fry potatoes in oil until golden brown. Remove from oil toss with salt and pepper and let drain on paper towel. Keep warm. Sear broccoli and cauliflower together in a sauté pan for a few minutes to reheat and crisp up. Plate tips first with glaze, arrange veggies and pearls, and add carrot puree.