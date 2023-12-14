This morning in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Brittany Muggle from Ten Prime Steak and Sushi. She made us watermelon tuna.
Ingredients:
- 1 whole Watermelon
- 1 cup Dijon Mustard
- 1 cup Honey (Light Amber)
- 4 cups Low Sodium Soy Sauce
- 1 cup Canola Oil
- 2 cups Sesame Oil
Instructions:
- Peel Watermelon removing all of the rind and cut ½ thick slices. Cut slices roughly 5in X 5in or small enough to fit into a large container.
- Blend all other ingredients until smooth.
- Cover Watermelon slices with the marinade and let sit overnight.
- The next day, lay the slices onto a baking rack inside a lined sheet pan.
- Bake at 425 for about an hour. Let cool completely before using.
