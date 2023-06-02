Watermelon Tequila Spritz:

1 oz Simple Syrup, divided

2 oz Lemon Juice, divided

4 oz Watermelon Juice, divided

4 oz watermelon-infused Tequila, divided

6 oz Watermelon Wine, divided

Sparkling Water, to top Watermelon slice, for garnish

In 2 spritz glasses or 2 wide-mouth wine glasses filled halfway with ice, all of the ingredients – stirring to combine – garnish with a watermelon slice and serve immediately.

