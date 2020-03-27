Live Now
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Warm White Bean & Tomato Bruschetta

In the Kitchen

Cooking for us from his restaurant, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N, showing us how to make Warm White Bean & Tomato Bruschetta.

Ingredients:
  • 2 – 4 ea. Slices of Baguette, toasted
  • 1 cup White Beans
  • 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes
  • 1 cup Arugula
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon Chopped Chives
  • 1/4 cup White Wine
  • 2 Tablespoons Butter
  • 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon Parmesan
Directions:
  1. In a saute pan over medium heat, add olive oil and garlic. Add tomatoes, white beans and some arugula. Saute briefly.
  2. Add white wine and reduce by half.
  3. Add butter and melt. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Top toasted baguette with mixture and garnish with fresh arugula, parmesan, extra olive oil and crack of pepper.

