In the Kitchen: Warm White Bean & Tomato Bruschetta

Cooking for us from his restaurant, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N, showing us how to make Warm White Bean & Tomato Bruschetta.
Ingredients:
- 2 – 4 ea. Slices of Baguette, toasted
- 1 cup White Beans
- 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes
- 1 cup Arugula
- 1 teaspoon Garlic
- 1 Tablespoon Chopped Chives
- 1/4 cup White Wine
- 2 Tablespoons Butter
- 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Pepper
- 1 Tablespoon Parmesan
Directions:
- In a saute pan over medium heat, add olive oil and garlic. Add tomatoes, white beans and some arugula. Saute briefly.
- Add white wine and reduce by half.
- Add butter and melt. Season with salt and pepper.
- Top toasted baguette with mixture and garnish with fresh arugula, parmesan, extra olive oil and crack of pepper.
