In the Kitchen: Warm Potato Salad

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here today showing us how to make warm potato salad with creamy avacado dressing.

Ingredients:
  • 1 lb Baby Potatoes, quartered, roasted, cooled
  • 1/4 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup Yogurt
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1/2 Avocado, ripe
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 2 Eggs, hard boiled, rough chopped
  • 3 slices Prosciutto, rough chopped
  • 1/4 cup Peas, blanched in salted water
  • 1 small bunch Dill, rough chopped
Directions:
  1. In a small mixing bowl combine mayo, yogurt, honey, vinegar, avocado, olive oil and salt.
  2. Place warm potatoes on a platter, top with dressing, then eggs, peas, prosciutto, and dill.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams