In the Kitchen: Warm Potato Salad

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here today showing us how to make warm potato salad with creamy avacado dressing.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Baby Potatoes, quartered, roasted, cooled
- 1/4 cup Mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup Yogurt
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1/2 Avocado, ripe
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 2 Eggs, hard boiled, rough chopped
- 3 slices Prosciutto, rough chopped
- 1/4 cup Peas, blanched in salted water
- 1 small bunch Dill, rough chopped
Directions:
- In a small mixing bowl combine mayo, yogurt, honey, vinegar, avocado, olive oil and salt.
- Place warm potatoes on a platter, top with dressing, then eggs, peas, prosciutto, and dill.
