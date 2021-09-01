In the Kitchen: Warm Lobster BLT Dip

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is back in the kitchen today showing us how to make Warm Lobster BLT Dip. It should take about 25 min and serve 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Lobster Meat
- 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/8 cup Mayonnaise
- 1/8 cup Gruyere Cheese
- 2ea. Tomatoes, skin only, small dice
- 3 pieces Bacon, small dice
- 1pinch Tarragon, chopped
- 1pinch Horseradish, grated
- As needed…Bread Crumbs, Chives, Toast Points
Directions:
- Bring cream to a boil, fold in cheese and melt.
- Add all other ingredients and bake.
- Top with bread crumbs and chives, serve with toast points
