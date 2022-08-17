In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Warm Goat Cheese with Poblano – Corn Relish.

Ingredients:

  • 8oz. Goat Cheese
  • 2 ears of Corn, removed from cob
  • 1 Red Pepper, small dice
  • 1 Shallot, small dice
  • 1 Poblano Pepper, small dice
  • 1 small bunch Chives, finely sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
  • 1 Baguette, sliced

Directions:

  1. In a small sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce peppers, shallot, tomato and corn.
  2. Season with salt, pepper and chives.
  3. Warm goat cheese in a cast iron pan, top with relish, top with honey and serves with sliced baguette.

