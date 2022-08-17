In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Warm Goat Cheese with Poblano – Corn Relish.
Ingredients:
- 8oz. Goat Cheese
- 2 ears of Corn, removed from cob
- 1 Red Pepper, small dice
- 1 Shallot, small dice
- 1 Poblano Pepper, small dice
- 1 small bunch Chives, finely sliced
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
- 1 Baguette, sliced
Directions:
- In a small sauce pan over medium heat add olive oil and sauce peppers, shallot, tomato and corn.
- Season with salt, pepper and chives.
- Warm goat cheese in a cast iron pan, top with relish, top with honey and serves with sliced baguette.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.