In the Kitchen: Warm Curried Chickpeas

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins up this morning to make Warm Curried Chickpeas. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serve 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups Chickpeas, drained
- 1/2 Sweet Onion, sautéed
- 3 Plum Tomatoes, chopped
- 4 cloves Garlic, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Ginger Chopped
- 2 cups Kale, chopped, sautéed
- 1/2 cup Cilantro, chopped
- 1 cup Water
- 2 Tablespoons Tomato Puree
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 3 Tablespoons Curry Powder
- 1 teaspoon Cumin
- 1 teaspoon Garam Masala
- 1 teaspoon Vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dried Chilis
Directions:
- Combine water, tomato puree, honey, curry, cumin, masala, chilis, ginger, garlic vinegar and
cilantro.
- Mix with all other ingredients.
