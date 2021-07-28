In the Kitchen: Warm Curried Chickpeas

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins up this morning to make Warm Curried Chickpeas. This recipe should take about 30 minutes and serve 4-6.

Ingredients:
  • 3 cups Chickpeas, drained
  • 1/2 Sweet Onion, sautéed
  • 3 Plum Tomatoes, chopped
  • 4 cloves Garlic, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Ginger Chopped
  • 2 cups Kale, chopped, sautéed
  • 1/2 cup Cilantro, chopped
  • 1 cup Water
  • 2 Tablespoons Tomato Puree
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 3 Tablespoons Curry Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin
  • 1 teaspoon Garam Masala
  • 1 teaspoon Vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dried Chilis
Directions:
  1. Combine water, tomato puree, honey, curry, cumin, masala, chilis, ginger, garlic vinegar and
    cilantro.
  2. Mix with all other ingredients.

