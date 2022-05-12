In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef William Kovel from Catalyst Restaurant in Boston. He is showing us how to make a warm asparagus salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch asparagus
- 1 cup arugula, washed
- 1/2 cup snap peas
- 2 radishes, sliced thin
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup red onion shaved
- Chives
- White vinegar to poach eggs
- Salt
- Pepper
Ingredients for the Vinaigrette:
- Juice and zest of one lemon(about 4 tablespoons)
- 1 teaspoon mustard
- 1/2 cup mustard
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.