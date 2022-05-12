In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef William Kovel from Catalyst Restaurant in Boston. He is showing us how to make a warm asparagus salad.

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus

1 cup arugula, washed

1/2 cup snap peas

2 radishes, sliced thin

2 eggs

1/4 cup red onion shaved

Chives

White vinegar to poach eggs

Salt

Pepper

Ingredients for the Vinaigrette:

Juice and zest of one lemon(about 4 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon mustard

1/2 cup mustard