In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef William Kovel from Catalyst Restaurant in Boston. He is showing us how to make a warm asparagus salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch asparagus 
  • 1 cup arugula, washed
  • 1/2 cup snap peas
  • 2 radishes, sliced thin
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup red onion shaved
  • Chives
  • White vinegar to poach eggs
  • Salt
  • Pepper 

Ingredients for the Vinaigrette:

  • Juice and zest of one lemon(about 4 tablespoons)
  • 1 teaspoon mustard 
  • 1/2 cup mustard 

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.