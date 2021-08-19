In the Kitchen: Wagyu Burger & Mediterranean Salad

Kimberly Sapp, General Manager A&B Kitchen + Bar stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to make the Sweet & Salty Wagyu Burger and Mediterranean salad.

Fig Jam

¾ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoon white vinegar

Pinch of salt

8oz dried Mission figs

In a small saucepan, bring the white wine, sugar, vinegar, and salt to a boil over high heat.

Add the figs and turn down the heat to medium low and simmer for about 20 minutes until figs are rehydrated.

Purée mixer with a stick blender or in a food processor, adding water to thin as needed. We like our fig jam thick and spreadable.

Makes about 1 cup of fig jam.

Sweet & Salty Burger

1 A&J King Brioche Bun, toasted

1-2 tablespoons of fig jam

1 handful of arugula

8oz 7X Farms Wagyu beef patty seasoned with salt and pepper

1oz Burrata cheese

2 pieces of bacon, cooked

Cook the bacon using your favorite method to your desired crispness and set aside.

Begin cooking the burger patty on the grill or in a pan to your desired temperature.

While the patty is cooking, toast the bun on the hot grill briefly, but be careful not to burn.

Spread about 1-2oz of fig jam on toasted top bun and set aside

After you’ve flipped the patty once, and about 30 seconds before removing the patty, add burrata to let it begin warming on the hot patty.

Once the burger is cooked and the cheese has begun melting, assemble the burger by putting arugula on the bottom bun, adding the beef patty and burrata on top of the arugula, and finishing with the crispy bacon and top bun with fig jam.

Mediterranean Salad

1C cooked red quinoa

¼ bunch of kale, minced

12oz cooked chickpeas

4oz feta

½ English cucumber, chopped

½ C cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

¼ C chopped red onion

½ C kalamata olives, pitted

6oz greek dressing

Cook quinoa according to package directions.

While still warm, toss with Greek dressing (red wine vinegar, fresh oregano, olive oil garlic, salt and pepper) and minced kale, and half of the dressing

Add drained chickpeas, feta cheese, raw cucumbers, raw sliced red onion, kalamata olives, and raw sliced heirloom cherry tomatoes.

Add rest of dressing and toss to combine