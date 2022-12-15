This morning in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Giulio Medizza from Bellini Providence making Vitello Tonnato.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Veal loin
- 1/2 cup Tuna preserved in oil
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp capers
- 1 each filet of anchovy
- 1 tsp white wine
- Salt
Directions:
- Pan sear veal loin to a golden brown, and finish in the oven to reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees.
- Let the roast rest in the fridge overnight.
- In a blender, blend all the remaining ingredients to obtain a smooth sauce.
- Slice the roast paper thin and arrange it on a plate and top with a thin layer of the sauce.
- Garnish with a caperberry.
