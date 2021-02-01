In the Kitchen: Viletto Spezzata

In the Kitchen this morning, we welcome Executive Chef Peter Coccurello from Camille’s making Viletto Spezzata. It is chunks of veal braised with red wine san marzano tomatoes, mushrooms and peas.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs veal for stew
- 1 large onion diced
- 2 cups red wine
- San marzano tomatoes
- 1 cup Broth
- 2 cups deminglaze
- Mushrooms
- Peas
- 4 oz parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Sweat onions
- Add veal
- When veal is cooked, add red wine
- Let reduce
- Add tomatoes, broth and demi glaze
- Let reduce
- Add mushrooms
- Add peas
- Add cheese to finish
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.