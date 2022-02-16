We’re in the kitchen with Nick Rabar from Avenue N today making a veggie taco bowl.

Ingredients:
  • 2 Sweet Potatoes, small dice
  • 3 Tablespoons Taco Seasoning
  • 1 pint White Rice, cooked, warm
  • 1 cup Black Beans
  • 1 Jalapeno, sliced
  • 1 cup Chopped Spinach
  • 2 Avocados, ripe, no seed or skin, diced
  • 1 cup Pico de Gallo
  • 1/2 cup Shredded Cheese
  • 1/4 cup Sour Cream
  • 1 Lime
  • 1 small bunch Cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon Cooking Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • As Needed Chips for Dipping
Directions:
  1. In a sauté pan over medium heat, add oil and sweet potatoes and cook until soft and almost over cooked.
  2. Add taco seasoning and reserve.
  3. In a bowl, add warm white rice, then chopped spinach then sweet potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, avocados, cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro and lime.
  4. Season with pinch of salt, serve with chips.

