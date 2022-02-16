We’re in the kitchen with Nick Rabar from Avenue N today making a veggie taco bowl.
Ingredients:
- 2 Sweet Potatoes, small dice
- 3 Tablespoons Taco Seasoning
- 1 pint White Rice, cooked, warm
- 1 cup Black Beans
- 1 Jalapeno, sliced
- 1 cup Chopped Spinach
- 2 Avocados, ripe, no seed or skin, diced
- 1 cup Pico de Gallo
- 1/2 cup Shredded Cheese
- 1/4 cup Sour Cream
- 1 Lime
- 1 small bunch Cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon Cooking Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- As Needed Chips for Dipping
Directions:
- In a sauté pan over medium heat, add oil and sweet potatoes and cook until soft and almost over cooked.
- Add taco seasoning and reserve.
- In a bowl, add warm white rice, then chopped spinach then sweet potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, avocados, cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro and lime.
- Season with pinch of salt, serve with chips.
