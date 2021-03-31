In the Kitchen: Veggie Hot & Sour Soup

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is back today and he is showing us how to make Veggie Hot & Sour Soup.
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
- 2 Tablespoons Scallion, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons Ginger, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup Eggplant, chopped, roasted
- 1/2 cup Tofu, marinated
- 1/2 cup Shiitake Mushrooms, sliced, roasted
- 1/2 cup Bok Choy, chopped, cooked
- 2 cups Veggie Broth
- 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/2 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar
- 1 pinch Aleppo Pepper
- 1 pinch Thai Chili
- Cornstarch, as needed
Directions:
- In a sauce pot over medium – high heat, add sesame oil and saute ginger, garlic and scallion.
- Add broth, soy, vinegar and sugar.
- Simmer for 5 minutes, thicken with cornstarch.
- Add all other ingredients.
- Adjust with water if necessary.
