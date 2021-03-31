In the Kitchen: Veggie Hot & Sour Soup

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is back today and he is showing us how to make Veggie Hot & Sour Soup.

Ingredients:
  • 2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Scallion, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons Ginger, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup Eggplant, chopped, roasted
  • 1/2 cup Tofu, marinated
  • 1/2 cup Shiitake Mushrooms, sliced, roasted
  • 1/2 cup Bok Choy, chopped, cooked
  • 2 cups Veggie Broth
  • 1/2 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Sugar
  • 1 pinch Aleppo Pepper
  • 1 pinch Thai Chili
  • Cornstarch, as needed
Directions:
  1. In a sauce pot over medium – high heat, add sesame oil and saute ginger, garlic and scallion.
  2. Add broth, soy, vinegar and sugar.
  3. Simmer for 5 minutes, thicken with cornstarch.
  4. Add all other ingredients.
  5. Adjust with water if necessary.

