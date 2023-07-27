In the kitchen today, personal Chef Katie King from Krunchy Kate will be making Veggie Filled Lemon Risotto.
Stock Ingredients:
- 4-5 stalks celery
- 6-8 large garlic cloves
- 1 scallion
- ½ onion
- 4 cups water
Stock Directions:
- Add all stock ingredients into the instapot.
- Seal and cook on high pressure for 5 minutes.
- Naturally release pressure for 10-15 minutes.
- Blend until smooth.
- Freeze or use any stock leftovers in pasta, sauces, soups, and any other dishes you need to add a little burst of flavor.
Spice Blend:
- 3 Tbl Garlic Powder
- 3 Tbl Onion Powder
- 1 Tbl Thyme
- 1 Tbl Parsley
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- ½ tsp Salt
- ½ tsp White Pepper
Risotto Ingredients:
- Olive oil
- 1 Cup arborio rice, rinsed and drained
- 4-5 Cups warmed stock (½ blended veggie stock)
- 1 Chopped onion
- 6-8 Garlic cloves
- 1 Bunch asparagus, cut in 1” pieces
- 1 Zucchini, shredded
- 1 Bag frozen sweet peas
- 2 Small lemons, zested & juiced
- ¼ Cup white cooking wine (separated) ((Substitute white wine vinegar, or white balsamic))
- Handful of parsley, chopped
- Handful of scallion, chopped
- Handful of baby spinach & arugula mix
- Spice Blend
Directions:
- Heat a large skillet or Dutch oven over med-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Add Onions, sauté two to three minutes, then add garlic. Remove all but two tablespoons of the onion and garlic mixture.
- Add in chopped asparagus. Sauté and add 2 Tbl of seasoning blend. Sauté until aromatic, deglaze with 2 Tbl of white wine (white cooking wine, white wine vinegar or while balsamic vinegar) add in ¼ C of blended stock.
- Transfer asparagus to a bowl and return the pan to the heat. Add another swirl of olive oil and rice to toast. The rice will brown and start smelling nutty. Add in remaining sauteed onion & garlic mixture, lemon zest and 3 Tbl of spice blend.
- Deglaze with remaining white cooking wine and 1 cup of blended stock. Stir consistently with a wooden spoon (as to not break up the rice). When the rice has absorbed all the liquid, Alternating between blended stock and chicken / vegetable stock, continue adding 1 cup of stock at a time until the rice is tender.
- Add in grated zucchini, stir to wilt.
- Add in sweet peas, and lemon juice – cover and let sit for five minutes.
- Add in a handful of spinach, stir to wilt.
Optional Ingredients:
- Goat Feta
- Balsamic Glaze
- Pulled or Baked Chicken
- Lemon Garlic Salmon or Shrimp
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.