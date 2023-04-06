In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Chef Andy Teixeira from Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. making Vegetarian Pasta.

They are participating in Newport Restaurant Week. APRIL 14 – 23, 2023. Join us for another season of Newport Restaurant Week where area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose.

Ingredients:

  • 1lb lemon + wild garlic orecchiette
  • 3 lb roasted mushrooms, cleaned and cut into large pieces
  • 1 Bottle Newport Vineyards In The Buff (un-oaked chardonnay)
  • 3T butter
  • ½lb pea greens
  • local farmers cheese or Narragansett Creamery ricotta
  • sea salt
  • black pepper
  • For the mushrooms:
  • 3 cloves garlic chopped
  • 1 shallot minced
  • 2T fresh thyme chopped
  • 2T fresh rosemary chopped
  • 2 fresh bay leaves
  • 1 cup Newport Vineyards In The Buff
  • 2 T balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350
  2. Place a roasting pan in oven to get hot
  3. Toss mushrooms with olive oil, shallots, Garlic, salt, and pepper.
  4. Add mushrooms to hot pan and return to oven to roast for 20- 30 minutes
  5. Deglaze with wine and vinegar. Add herbs and return to oven to reduce and finish
  6. Cool and store in an airtight container
  7. To Assemble Pasta: Bring a pot of heavily salted water to a boil
  8. Place a large skillet on medium/high heat
  9. Add mushrooms and cook till gets hot
  10. Deglaze with wine and reduce
  11. Add cold butter and swirl till sauce forms
  12. Cook Pasta till al dente
  13. Remove from water and toss with mushrooms
  14. Toss in pea greens and adjust seasoning
  15. Place in a bowl and dollop farmers cheese all around the top
  16. Stick a fork in and enjoy
  17. Drink the remaining wine

