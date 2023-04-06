In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Chef Andy Teixeira from Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. making Vegetarian Pasta.
They are participating in Newport Restaurant Week. APRIL 14 – 23, 2023. Join us for another season of Newport Restaurant Week where area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose.
Ingredients:
- 1lb lemon + wild garlic orecchiette
- 3 lb roasted mushrooms, cleaned and cut into large pieces
- 1 Bottle Newport Vineyards In The Buff (un-oaked chardonnay)
- 3T butter
- ½lb pea greens
- local farmers cheese or Narragansett Creamery ricotta
- sea salt
- black pepper
- For the mushrooms:
- 3 cloves garlic chopped
- 1 shallot minced
- 2T fresh thyme chopped
- 2T fresh rosemary chopped
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 1 cup Newport Vineyards In The Buff
- 2 T balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Place a roasting pan in oven to get hot
- Toss mushrooms with olive oil, shallots, Garlic, salt, and pepper.
- Add mushrooms to hot pan and return to oven to roast for 20- 30 minutes
- Deglaze with wine and vinegar. Add herbs and return to oven to reduce and finish
- Cool and store in an airtight container
- To Assemble Pasta: Bring a pot of heavily salted water to a boil
- Place a large skillet on medium/high heat
- Add mushrooms and cook till gets hot
- Deglaze with wine and reduce
- Add cold butter and swirl till sauce forms
- Cook Pasta till al dente
- Remove from water and toss with mushrooms
- Toss in pea greens and adjust seasoning
- Place in a bowl and dollop farmers cheese all around the top
- Stick a fork in and enjoy
- Drink the remaining wine
