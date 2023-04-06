In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Chef Andy Teixeira from Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. making Vegetarian Pasta.

They are participating in Newport Restaurant Week. APRIL 14 – 23, 2023. Join us for another season of Newport Restaurant Week where area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose.

Ingredients:

1lb lemon + wild garlic orecchiette

3 lb roasted mushrooms, cleaned and cut into large pieces

1 Bottle Newport Vineyards In The Buff (un-oaked chardonnay)

3T butter

½lb pea greens

local farmers cheese or Narragansett Creamery ricotta

sea salt

black pepper

For the mushrooms:

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 shallot minced

2T fresh thyme chopped

2T fresh rosemary chopped

2 fresh bay leaves

1 cup Newport Vineyards In The Buff

2 T balsamic vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 Place a roasting pan in oven to get hot Toss mushrooms with olive oil, shallots, Garlic, salt, and pepper. Add mushrooms to hot pan and return to oven to roast for 20- 30 minutes Deglaze with wine and vinegar. Add herbs and return to oven to reduce and finish Cool and store in an airtight container To Assemble Pasta: Bring a pot of heavily salted water to a boil Place a large skillet on medium/high heat Add mushrooms and cook till gets hot Deglaze with wine and reduce Add cold butter and swirl till sauce forms Cook Pasta till al dente Remove from water and toss with mushrooms Toss in pea greens and adjust seasoning Place in a bowl and dollop farmers cheese all around the top Stick a fork in and enjoy Drink the remaining wine