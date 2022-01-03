In the Kitchen: Vegetarian Cassoulet

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making Vegetarian Cassoulet. This recipe yields 8 servings.

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup pinto beans
  • 1 cup white beans
  • 1 cup pink beans
  • 1 cup carrot
  • 1 cup celery
  • 1 cup onion
  • 1 cup red belle pepper
  • 1 cup cauliflower
  • 1 cup broccoli
  • 1 c diced concasse tomato
  • 1/2 c olive oil
  • salt to taste
  • 1/4 t black pepper
  • 1/4 t dried basil
  • 1/4 t dried oregano
  • 1/4 t dried thyme
  • a dash of red wine vinegar
Directions:
  1. Soak beans overnight, then strain & boil in water until very al dente. Then strain, shock, set aside.
  2. For vegetables, bring pot of salted water to a boil and add in order by two minute increments.
  3. After about three minutes (or when broccoli is al dente) remove from heat, strain, shock, set aside.
  4. In mixing bowl add the concasse tomato, olive oil, salt, pepper, spices and red wine vinegar.
  5. Mix well, then add all other ingredients (beans and vegetables) and mix well.
  6. Place desired amount in a terra cotta (with some liquid), cover, bake until hot, remove
    cover, top with salted kale chips before serving.

