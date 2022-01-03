In the Kitchen: Vegetarian Cassoulet

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making Vegetarian Cassoulet. This recipe yields 8 servings.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pinto beans
- 1 cup white beans
- 1 cup pink beans
- 1 cup carrot
- 1 cup celery
- 1 cup onion
- 1 cup red belle pepper
- 1 cup cauliflower
- 1 cup broccoli
- 1 c diced concasse tomato
- 1/2 c olive oil
- salt to taste
- 1/4 t black pepper
- 1/4 t dried basil
- 1/4 t dried oregano
- 1/4 t dried thyme
- a dash of red wine vinegar
Directions:
- Soak beans overnight, then strain & boil in water until very al dente. Then strain, shock, set aside.
- For vegetables, bring pot of salted water to a boil and add in order by two minute increments.
- After about three minutes (or when broccoli is al dente) remove from heat, strain, shock, set aside.
- In mixing bowl add the concasse tomato, olive oil, salt, pepper, spices and red wine vinegar.
- Mix well, then add all other ingredients (beans and vegetables) and mix well.
- Place desired amount in a terra cotta (with some liquid), cover, bake until hot, remove
cover, top with salted kale chips before serving.
