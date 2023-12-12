In The Rhode Show kitchen: Integrative Healthcare Solutions made a delicious vegetable curry.
Ingredients:
Onion
Garlic
Red peppers
Spinach
Carrots
Chic peas
Cauliflower – may be optional
Canned chopped tomatoes
Baked Tofu
Full-fat coconut milk
Vegetable broth
Curry
Turmeric
Smoked paprika
Cumin
Salt and Pepper
Optional – cayenne pepper or chili powder for a kick
Finish off with fresh cilantro or parsley if you have it.
Cooking Instructions: This dish is loaded with vitamins, protein, and health-beneficial spices.
Many of the vegetables can be substituted for what you have in the fridge.
Easy to make ahead and put in containers for the week.
Serve alone or with rice