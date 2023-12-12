In The Rhode Show kitchen: Integrative Healthcare Solutions made a delicious vegetable curry.

Ingredients:

Onion

Garlic

Red peppers

Spinach

Carrots

Chic peas

Cauliflower – may be optional

Canned chopped tomatoes

Baked Tofu

Full-fat coconut milk

Vegetable broth

Curry

Turmeric

Smoked paprika

Cumin

Salt and Pepper

Optional – cayenne pepper or chili powder for a kick

Finish off with fresh cilantro or parsley if you have it.

Cooking Instructions: This dish is loaded with vitamins, protein, and health-beneficial spices.

Many of the vegetables can be substituted for what you have in the fridge.

Easy to make ahead and put in containers for the week.

Serve alone or with rice